AirAsia Aviation has hinted at a wide-ranging “restructuring” of its leadership team in 2024, following the departure of the CEO of its Malaysian unit.

On 31 December, the low-cost airline group announced the resignation of AirAsia Malaysia chief Riad Asmat effective immediately. Riad will concurrently be appointed to the group’s board of advisors.

AirAsia did not indicate who will now lead its Malaysian unit, but says there will be “additional updates on the restructuring of the company and personnel within the group in due course”.

Riad joined AirAsia in January 2018, and has led the group’s Malaysia-based operations since then.

The airline group adds that Riad “has played a crucial role in navigating the airline through the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic”.

Group CEO Bo Lingam says: “While Riad has decided to step down from the CEO position, he will remain an integral part of AirAsia by joining the board of advisors. All our operations will continue as usual, unaffected by this transition.”

Riad will remain on the board of ground handling unit Ground Team Red, and will continue consultancy work for Capital A Aviation Services.

The news comes more than a week after medium-haul sister unit AirAsia X saw the departure of its chairman Mahmood Fawzy, following the carrier’s exit from being a financially distressed entity.

AirAsia Aviation was in the black for the quarter ended 30 September, and expects to report a profitable 2023, amid strong demand for travel.