Australia’s Alliance Aviation has reduced the number of Embraer aircraft to be parted out, amid what it calls “significant” demand for the regional jets.

The regional and charter operator was to have parted out up to 11 E190s, but has cut this to just seven. In its half-year earnings disclosed on 7 February, the operator said the aircraft will be disassembled for parts, including those for engines, landing gear as well as auxiliary power units.

“Due to significant demand for the company’s aircraft, and recent upward movement in used regional jet pricing, Alliance today announces that it will reduce the number of E190 aircraft being ‘parted out’ from eleven to seven,” says Alliance.

The remaining four jets will be deployed for “revenue generating operations for both Company and third-party use (either wet lease or dry lease)”.

One of Alliance’s major customers is national carrier Qantas, which has a wet-lease agreement for the E190s. Qantas deploys the type mainly on domestic flights, though it intends to put them on international flights from the end of this year.

The E190s to be parted out form part of a 34-aircraft purchase announced in 2023 from lessor AerCap. Alliance at the time said it would part out “a number” of these aircraft for spares. To date, the airline confirms it has already disassembled three E190s.