Australia’s Alliance Airlines has secured a five-year extension to provide charter services to mining firm BHP Iron Ore in Western Australia.

Under the extension, Alliance will provide fly-in, fly-out services between Perth and Coondewanna and Barimunya mines. Flights will be operated 14 times a week, the operator states.

While it did not state what aircraft it will operate as part of the contract, Alliance presently deploys its Fokker jets for the charters. The airline says it has 13 aircraft based at Perth.

Alliance first started charter operations for BHP in 2009, and the current extension sees an option to extend it for a further two years.

Cirium fleets data shows the airline has an in-service fleet of 61 aircraft, comprising Embraer E190s, as well as Fokker 100s and 70s.