All Nippon Airways has suspended separate cargo joint venture contracts with United Airlines and Lufthansa, as it restructures its cargo business.

ANA did not provide further reasons for the axing of the joint ventures, but notes that the move will not have significant impact on its earnings.

It entered into a partnership with Lufthansa Cargo in September 2014, more than six months after it struck a similar deal with United. The three carriers are all members of Star Alliance.

The Japanese carrier is in the process of acquiring Nippon Cargo Airlines from logistics group NYK, a deal that was first announced in July and is expected to wrap up in February 2024, more than three months later than initial targets.

The takeover has attracted scrutiny from anti-trust authorities, which has pushed the takeover completion timeline to the right.

According to Cirium fleets data, Nippon Cargo Airlines has a fleet of eight in-service Boeing 747-8 freighters.