Armenian national carrier Fly Arna has suspended flights citing ”operational revisions”.

In a brief statement on the airline’s website, the company says its flights “are currently on hold” whilst it undergoes operational revisions. “The carrier is actively working on resuming its services and looks forward to welcoming passengers back onboard soon,” Fly Arna adds.

It gives no timeframe for the potential resumption of flights.

Fly Arna, a venture between Middle Eastern budget airline Air Arabia and the Armenian National Interests Fund (ANIF), launched flights in July 2022.

Since launching flights from Yerevan to Hurghada in Egypt, the Airbus A320 operator has since added routes to Baghdad, Kuwait, Sharm el Sheik, Tbilisi and the Russian cities of Moscow, Novosibirsk, Sochi and St Petersburg.

In early December suggestions the airline had suspended operations prompted ANIF to issue a statement saying the airline was continuing operations and that it was confident that the company ”will continue to be the advocate and pioneer of the implementation of all standards of modern aviation in Armenia”.