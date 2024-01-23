Wet-lease specialist Avia Solutions Group is further expanding its airline portfolio with the acquisition of Australian carrier Skytrans.

The regional airline, based in Cairns, operates a fleet of 13 aircraft comprising De Havilland Dash 8s and Cessna Grand Caravans.

It re-emerged in 2015, following a buy-out, after shutting down and entering administration earlier in the year.

Avia Solutions Group has signed a share-purchase agreement to take over the carrier, with the acquisition due to complete in March.

Skytrans chief Alan Milne says the incorporation of the airline into the group will “give us the chance to benefit from the best business practices and experience”, and provide opportunities to expand its fleet and operations.

Avia Solutions says the agreement will provide the group with an Australian air operator’s certificate for passenger and cargo flights.

“This is a significant step in the strategy expansion of the group in the Asia-Pacific region,” it adds.

Skytrans specialises in operating charters and regular public transport services – flights aimed at ensuring connectivity to remote communities – with a network which focuses on northern Queensland and islands in the Torres Strait.

Avia Solutions already has 11 air operator’s certificates and is planning to establish or acquire another seven airlines this year – mainly in Asian countries, but also in Brazil and Turkey.

“One of the main strategic objectives of the group is to expand into markets that have the opposite seasonality to Europe,” says chief executive Jonas Janukenas.