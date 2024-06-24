Azerbaijan Airlines is to receive another pair of Airbus A320neo twinjets next year through a lease agreement.

The carrier has signed for the jets with the Irish-based CDB Aviation, which is linked to China Development Bank.

Azerbaijan Airlines will take delivery of the aircraft in June and July 2025.

“Signing of these two leases marks the start of our fleet replacement to the most modern aircraft and interiors,” says the carrier’s president, Samir Rzayev.

CDB Aviation identifies the aircraft as ‘-251’ variants, indicating they will be powered by CFM International Leap-1A engines.

It states that the carrier will be a new customer for the lessor, and the agreement is its first within Azerbaijan.