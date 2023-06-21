Brazilian carrier Azul will take three more ATR 72-600 turboprops under a firm order announced at the Paris air show on 20 June.

It has also taken options on two additional examples of the type, ATR says.

Turboprop

Source: Lewis Harper/FlightGlobal

An Azul 72-600 is on the static display in Paris

Cirium fleets data indicates that Azul has around 40 72-600s in its fleet already, with one delivery outstanding from a previous order.

ATR further announced orders for eight 72-600s for three undisclosed customers, alongside three 42-600s for two undisclosed customers.

The airframer also unveiled orders for six 72-600s from Mandarin Airlines and two premium-configuration 72-600s from Berjaya Air.

Topics