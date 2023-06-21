Brazilian carrier Azul will take three more ATR 72-600 turboprops under a firm order announced at the Paris air show on 20 June.

It has also taken options on two additional examples of the type, ATR says.

Cirium fleets data indicates that Azul has around 40 72-600s in its fleet already, with one delivery outstanding from a previous order.

ATR further announced orders for eight 72-600s for three undisclosed customers, alongside three 42-600s for two undisclosed customers.

The airframer also unveiled orders for six 72-600s from Mandarin Airlines and two premium-configuration 72-600s from Berjaya Air.