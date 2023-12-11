British Airways is to extend its exclusive loyalty-flights initiative to long-haul, starting with a service to Dubai next year.

The airline unveiled a scheme in April offering flights for which every seat is available to purchase through its Executive Club loyalty programme, using the credit of its Avios points currency.

British Airways inaugurated the scheme with Avios-only flights on the London Gatwick-Sharm el-Sheikh and London Heathrow-Geneva routes.

It subsequently expanded to cover additional destinations in the Mediterranean and Canary Islands.

Chief executive Sean Doyle, speaking during an event at Heathrow on 11 December, said the airline was “doing a lot to improve loyalty and improve satisfaction” of the Executive Club programme.

“[We’re] working hard to make sure you can earn and spend Avios in many more ways than you used to be able to do,” he says.

“We’re going to launch a long-haul Avios-only flight. That will be to Dubai…in October 2024. That’s going to be very popular with families.

“[This is] just another example of the way we can promote the utility and benefits of our Executive Club loyalty programme.”