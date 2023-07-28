IAG has firmed an order for six Boeing 787-10 widebodies, while adding six more options for the variant.

The firm aircraft will join British Airways’ fleet in the 2025-2026 timeframe, IAG said on 28 July.

At the same time, the European airline group has firmed an option for a single Airbus A350-900, which will join Iberia’s fleet in the same timeframe.

“These latest-generation aircraft will contribute to restoring capacity to pre-pandemic levels,” says IAG chief executive Luis Gallego. “They will be among the most fuel-efficient aircraft in our long-haul fleet and will help towards our commitment to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.”

BA already has seven 787-10s in its fleet, alongside 18 787-9s and 12 787-8s, as the only Dreamliner operator within IAG.

Iberia accounts for all 17 of IAG’s in-service A350-900s, although BA is the group’s only A350-1000 operator, with 15 of the variant in its fleet.