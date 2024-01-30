Cathay Pacific has joined 12 other partners – including a Hong Kong-based business group and fuel suppliers – to forming a coalition looking into the development and adoption of sustainable aviation fuels (SAF).

The Hong Kong Sustainable Aviation Fuel Coalition (HKSAFC), formed 29 January, “aims to facilitate the adoption of SAF” in Hong Kong and is hoping to do so through research and engagement, as well as raising public awareness on the benefits and challenges of using SAF.

“The coalition also seeks to grow Hong Kong as a regional SAF hub that can contribute to global climate mitigation efforts and China’s carbon-neutrality target,” a joint statement reads.

Apart from Cathay, other founding members include operator Airport Authority of Hong Kong, Shell Aviation, China Aviation Oil (Hong Kong), Standard Chartered Bank, as well as the Hong Kong Business Environment Council.

The coalition’s formation comes as the Hong Kong government in 2023 signalled its intentions to “drive the use of SAF” in the city.

Cathay - like a growing number of carriers worldwide - has set targets SAF usage in the near-term: the Oneworld carrier intends to use SAF for 10% of its total fuel usage by 2030.

Airline chief Ronald Lam says: “Hong Kong has to be able to cultivate the development and use of SAF in order to retain and enhance its leading international aviation hub status. However, we cannot do this alone – it requires collaboration among all parties, and the HKSAFC is an important step in this direction.”

Coalition chair Simon Ng, who is also the Business Environment Council’s CEO, adds that the council will “engage with multiple stakeholders to accelerate the deployment of SAF at Hong Kong International Airport, ensuring its availability and affordability.”