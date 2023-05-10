China Airlines will exercise options to purchase eight more Boeing 787-9 aircraft, adding to an existing order for 16 examples first announced in August 2022 and firmed up a month later.

The option exercise for eight more widebodies “will be finalised” with the North American airframer “in the near future”, says the Taiwanese carrier in a 10 May statement.

While it did not disclose a timeline for firming up its options, China Airlines adds that it will be able convert the orders to the higher capacity -10 variant, “if necessary”.

The new aircraft will be deployed on flights around the region, as well as to Oceania and unspecified long-haul routes, “to meet burgeoning passenger demand in the post-Covid era”.

With the additional aircraft orders, China Airlines says deliveries of its 787s – to be configured in three cabin classes – will run from 2025 through 2028.

When it first disclosed its commitments for the widebodies, China Airlines said the 787s will “become the mainstay” of its medium-haul widebody fleet, and will replace its existing fleet of 18 Airbus A330-300s.

It selected the 787 following a widebody evaluation campaign which kicked off in 2018. The coronavirus pandemic in 2020 put pause to renewal plans, but the airline resumed evaluation in September 2021.