British Airways is to open three Mediterranean services from London Stansted next summer, its first operations from the airport since before the pandemic.

The flights will be operated by its BA Cityflyer division.

Chief executive Sean Doyle disclosed the new routes during an event at London Heathrow on 11 December.

Cityflyer will commence operations to Florence, Nice and Ibiza on 18 May.

The services will be flown on weekends using Embraer 190 regional jets, configured in two classes.

Stansted flights will complement Cityflyer’s primary weekday operation from London City, from where it serves a network of close to 30 destinations.

Cityflyer is also carrying out weekend flights from Edinburgh to San Sebastian and Olbia.

“[Stansted] will become the fourth London airport to be served by the flag-carrier,” says British Airways.