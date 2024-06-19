Croatia Airlines has shown off its initial Airbus A220-300, which has been undergoing painting at the Montreal manufacturing facility.

The twinjet (9A-CAE), powered by Pratt & Whitney PW1500G engines, is the first of up to 15 A220s the flag-carrier plans to introduce, as it shifts to having a single-type fleet.

Croatia Airlines’ A220 features a slightly modified colour scheme compared with that of previous promotional material.

While it retains the red-and-blue squares design on the fin, the motif also features prominently on the forward fuselage, replacing the red-and-white chequered triangle.

The A220’s fuselage is also white, without the blue underside seen on some Croatia Airlines aircraft.

Director of commercial affairs Slaven Zabo says the livery “continues to be guided by the symbols of Croatia’s national identity”.

Croatia Airlines is taking the first A220 through US lessor Air Lease.