EgyptAir has ordered 10 Airbus A350-900s for delivery from 2025 to support its expansion plans.

The order, announced this morning at the Dubai air show, will see the Egyptian carrier take delivery of all 10 of the Rolls-Royce Trent XWB-powered A350s by 2027.

That is in line with EgyptAir’s five-year expansion strategy, under which it expects to increase its fleet to around 125 aircraft by 2028.

EgyptAir Holding’s chairman Yehia Zakaria says the A350s will be in addition to and not replacements for its existing widebody fleet.

The Star Alliance carrier already operates Airbus A330-300s in a widebody fleet that also includes Boeing 777-300s and 787-9s.

Today’s order comes a day after EgyptAir announced plans to introduce its first Boeing 737 Max jets after striking a deal to lease 18 Max 8s from Air Lease.