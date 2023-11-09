El Al is expecting that the negative impact of the Israel-Gaza conflict is likely to persist into the first quarter of 2024.

The flag-carrier states that there has been a decline in the demand in future flights as a result of the month-old conflict.

El Al says it has increased its focus on cargo activity – both in belly holds and using dedicated freighter aircraft – as part of its response to the disruption to its air transport operation.

Chief executive Dina Ben Tal Ganancia says the airline introduced a Boeing 737-800 converted freighter to service at the end of October.

The aircraft (4X-EKZ) was originally delivered as a passenger jet to Italian carrier Neos in 2002. El Al says it is being deployed on routes to European destinations.

Ganancia says El Al is also adapting a widebody aircraft for cargo services.

The airline disclosed the update after its board held a meeting on 9 November to discuss the situation.

El Al states that it has been adjusting its schedules, changing flight routes in accordance with advice from security authorities, halting services to seasonal destinations, and postponing the opening of new routes.