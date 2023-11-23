Emirates president Tim Clark indicates that availability of a higher-weight Boeing 787-10 was behind its decision to reinstate the variant as part of the carrier’s rejig of 787 orders.

The airline had originally indicated in 2017 that it would introduce 40 787-10s but ultimately agreed, two years later, to take 30 787-9s by substituting a number of 777X orders.

Emirates disclosed during this year’s Dubai air show that it has opted to increase its 787 commitment to 35 aircraft, as part of a broad order for Boeing widebodies.

The Dubai-based carrier is also splitting the 787 component between 15 787-10s and 20 787-8s.

President Tim Clark, speaking during the air show, said the airline had “pushed [the 787s] out a little bit” and changed the mix.

He points to Boeing’s increasing the take-off weight of the -10, adding: “[This] means it’s far more versatile on our network.”

Boeing revealed earlier this year that it was enhancing the 787-10 to provide an additional 430nm of range or a 6.4t hike in payload.

Clark says the 787-10 will, as a result, be able to serve 85% of the city-pairs between which the carrier operates.

“It’ll do Perth at a stretch – not that we would do it,” he states. “But anything up to 8h, I think the aircraft is good to go.”

He adds that the seat-count is “not dissimilar” to the Airbus A350-900 in a three-class configuration.

Emirates has not given a delivery date for the 787s.

Boeing’s upgrade to the twinjet will also cover the 787-9 variant, which will have 310nm more range and 4.6t more payload capability.

“We are developing an increased maximum take-off weight plan for the 787-9 and 787-10 that will add additional value for our customers with even greater efficiency, flexibility and capability,” says the airframer.

“We are always having conversations with our customers to see how we can provide them more value and help them operate more efficiently. We are working to incorporate the enhanced capability into 787 production and are communicating with our customers on timing.”

Emirates’ partner carrier Flydubai revealed at the air show that it would be acquiring 30 787-9s, a step up to widebody aircraft for the airline which has, so far, only used 737s.