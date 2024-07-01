Middle Eastern carrier Emirates has unveiled initial destinations to which it will deploy Boeing 777-300ERs with refurbished interior.

The first aircraft – out of 81 of the type to be refreshed – is undergoing the modification from 1 July.

Emirates says it will offer the upgraded cabin initially on services to Geneva, from 11 August, followed by the Tokyo Haneda and Brussels routes in September.

Deputy president Adnan Kazim says the refit is inspired by the cabins of its Airbus A380s.

Each 777 will spend two weeks having 38 new business-class seats installed in a 1-2-1 configuration, ensuring aisle access from each.

The carrier says these will offer “personalised privacy and elevated comfort”.

Emirates will also fit 24 premium-economy and 256 economy seats in the aircraft which, along with the refreshed first-class cabin, will provide the 777s with a four-class interior.

“Our investment and intense focus on offering the best possible product across every cabin class also ensures we provide a consistent experience on both the Boeing 777s and A380s,” says Kazim.

Emirates is revamping 191 aircraft, including A380s, through a $3 billion programme. The carrier is broadening its fleet in September to include its first Airbus A350-900s.