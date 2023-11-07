EVA Air has selected the Airbus A350-1000 for long-haul fleet renewal, as part of a $10.1 billion deal that will also see commitments for 15 A321neos.

In a stock exchange filing on 7 November, the Taiwanese operator disclosed orders for 18 A350s, making it the newest operator of the type in the Asia-Pacific region.

The A350s are intended to replace the airline’s fleet of Boeing 777-300ERs, and the A321neos are likely to replace its older A321s that operate short-haul regional routes.

Neither EVA Air nor Airbus provided a delivery timeline for the new jets.

According to Cirium fleets data, EVA Air has an in-service fleet of 34 777-300ERs, and 18 A321s. The 777s are between six and 17 years old, while its A321s are between seven and 10 years old.

The Star Alliance carrier is also in the process of renewing its medium-haul fleet of A330s with 787-9s and -10s.

EVA Air’s latest order means all of Taiwan’s major carriers are A350 operators: China Airlines has a fleet of 14 smaller -900s, while start-up Starlux operates four -900s, with orders for the -1000s