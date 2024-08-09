Fiji Airways has announced the launch of a new Nadi-Dallas Fort Worth route, the first direct connection between the pair.

The service will commence on 10 December and will be operated three-times-weekly with Airbus A350-900s, says Fiji Airways.

“Introducing a direct service between Fiji and Dallas is a really exciting milestone for Fiji Airways, as we continue to increase Fiji’s connectivity with the United States and beyond offering our guests more travel options,” says Fiji Airways chief executive and managing director Andre Viljoen.

The move is part of the carrier’s broader plans for the North American market, which will see it join the loyalty programme of DFW-based American Airlines. The carrier also aims to become the 15th member of Oneworld Alliance.

The carrier expects the Fiji-DFW service to carry 1,000 passengers to Fiji weekly, supporting the country’s tourist industry.

DFW is the carrier’s fifth North American destination after Los Angeles, San Francisco, Honolulu, and Vancouver.