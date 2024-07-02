Wet-lease specialist Avia Solutions Group has appointed a chief executive for its Latin American start-up Avion Express Brasil.

The new carrier is progressing with the air operator’s certificate process, and aims to commence services in the fourth quarter.

Esteban Jauregui Lorda has been named as the chief of the airline.

He was previously with Avianca Group as its fleet director, and has also served as a fleet manager for budget airline Gol and flag-carrier Aerolineas Argentinas.

“With my extensive market knowledge, I always knew that something like [Avion Express Brasil] was needed and that it has tremendous potential,” he states.

He believes the wet-lease industry in South America is “quite undeveloped due to lack of investment”.

Avion Express, the new carrier’s parent, specialises in single-aisle wet-least operations and uses a fleet of some 50 Airbus A320-family jets.

Jauregui Lorda says the operation intends to provide cost-efficient capacity during peak season in Latin America.

“In the near term, the top priority is certification and developing a strong team to partner with local airlines,” he adds.