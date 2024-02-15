Batik Air Malaysia has reappointed its former CEO Chandran Rama Muthy to helm the carrier.

The Lion Air Group unit says Chandran was appointed on 1 February, taking over from Mushafiz Mustafa Bakri who has been promoted to safety director in the group.

Chandran had led Batik – then known as Malindo Air – since it began operations in 2013 until 2019. He was then moved to Lion Air Group to oversee strategy, a position he held until his return to the Malaysian carrier.

“Under Chandran’s leadership, Batik Air has made rapid progress on the execution of its strategy, while reporting a strong network expansion and improved service performance. This has created a solid foundation for long-term expansion of Batik Air and sustainable value creation for industry partners, customers and stakeholders,” the airline states.

According to Cirium fleets data, the carrier has 32 aircraft in its fleet, comprising 16 737 Max 8s, nine 737-800s, four ATR 72-600s, as well as three Airbus A330-300s.