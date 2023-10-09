The founding chief executive of Malaysian start-up MYAirline has stepped down due to health reasons.

Rayner Teo, a former AirAsia executive, has headed the Kuala Lumpur-based low-cost carrier since its inception and through its launch in December 2022. Teo’s departure sees chief operating officer Stuart Cross stepping in as interim chief executive pending the appointment of a new leader.

“We extend our deepest gratitude to Rayner for his outstanding contributions and unwavering dedication to MYAirline,” says the carrier.

“We wholeheartedly support Rayner’s decision to prioritise his health and well-being. With an existing robust team of experienced airline leadership, our commitment to our passengers, employees, and partners remains steadfast.”

MYAirline says that it is in the final stage of discussions to secure new “strategic partnerships” that will help the carrier with future growth.

The carrier adds that operations remain “steadfast,” although it has had to consolidate some routes.

“This decision has been made in full transparency to ensure the best possible experience for our passengers,” says MYAirline.

“The situation has been further compounded by the delayed delivery of some aircraft that were originally scheduled to be operational by now.”

In a May interview with FlightGlobal, Teo said that the carrier aimed to operate 50 aircraft within three years.

Cirium fleets data indicates that MYAirline has 10 Airbus A320s powered by CFM International CFM56 engines, of which eight are in service and two are in storage. The entire fleet is leased and the average aircraft age is 14.4 years.