Gabon’s transitional government has presented a draft decree to create a holding company for air transport, which will acquire interests in national and international activities.

The transitional government – in place since a military coup last year – set out the plan, under the economy ministry, during a council of ministers meeting on 7 February.

Its draft decree states that the new state company would be named Fly Air Gabon Holding.

The company will have “administrative and financial autonomy”, it adds.

Its primary purpose is to acquire stakes in Gabonese or foreign companies whose activities are linked to the transport field.

The decree has not specified any particular targets, but states that the holding company would be involved in management, control and development of these interests.

Fly Air Gabon Holding will have a board of directors, including president Francis Ledjoungou and director-general Binta Mandji.