Garuda Indonesia swung back to a nine-month loss despite an increase in revenues, on the absence of restructuring gains and as it took a hit from foreign exchange losses.

For the nine months to 30 September, the Jakarta-based carrier posted a pre-tax loss of $103 million, against the $3.9 billion profit in the year-ago period.

Revenue for the nine months rose about 48% year on year to $2.2 billion, led by a rise in passenger travel revenue.

The airline saw a 7% rise in costs to almost $2 billion, with passenger services and flight operations expenses seeing the largest increase. Still, the airline was able to slash its MRO-related costs, as well as administrative expenses.

Garuda incurred $13 million in foreign exchange losses for the period, compared to the $103 million gain in the year-ago period. Furthermore, the airline did not report any income gained from debt restructuring, unlike in the year-ago period.

The airline disclosed a net loss of $72.4 million for the nine-month period, a sharp contrast from the $3.7 billion net profit last year.

Garuda ended the period with nearly $352 million in cash and cash equivalents, lower than the $522 million at the start of the year. Still, it is a higher figure than the $168 million in cash in the year-ago period.