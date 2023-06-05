IATA is to hold its next annual general meeting, the 80th running of the event, in Dubai in 2024.

The airline association, during its 79th AGM being held in Istanbul, announced that Emirates would be hosting next year’s event in Dubai. The AGM will run from 2-4 June.

Addressing delegates at the AGM, Emirates airline president Tim Clark said the Istanbul event, hosted by Pegasus Airlines and co-hosted by Turkish Airlines subsidiary Anadolu Jet, will be a tough act to follow.

”I’m hoping we will be able to match that in Dubai next year,” he says.