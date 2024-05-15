Indian start-up Akasa Air has announced new flights to Jeddah, as it looks to “rapidly” expand its international network in the coming months.

The low-cost operator will begin operations between Mumbai and Jeddah on 15 July, before commencing flights from Ahmedabad to the Saudi Arabian city on 20 July.

The airline adds: “[The] launch of direct flights connecting Jeddah with Ahmedabad and Mumbai will support business and leisure tourism as well as bilateral trade between the two countries.”

Jeddah is the airline’s second international destination: in late-March it marked its international foray with flights from Mumbai to Doha in Qatar.

Akasa has also clinched traffic rights to Kuwait and Riyadh, and will be launching these flights soon.

Airline senior vice-president (international) Neelu Khatri says: “We are thrilled to expand our presence in the Middle East with the addition of Jeddah to our growing network. We are extremely proud to witness our global footprint grow alongside our domestic services, with the addition of our second global destination within a short time.”

The airline began flying in August 2022, operating a domestic network with a fleet of Boeing 737 Max 8s.