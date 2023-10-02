Japan Airlines has pushed back the launch of Airbus A350-1000 operations as it blames supply chain “disruptions” for late delivery of aircraft components.

The Tokyo-based carrier was to have launched flights between Tokyo Haneda and New York in November – the start of the Northern Winter schedule – with the new A350s.

However, JAL now says this launch will now take place “before the end of the year”, but does not disclose an exact date.

“The commencement of operations may be subject to change depending on aircraft delivery status. More detailed information on the timing and routes will be provided…once confirmed,” the airline states.

The disclosure comes as the Oneworld carrier unveiled cabin products – including seat count for the first time – for the A350s, which is set to become its new flagship aircraft replacing its fleet of Boeing 777-300ERs.

The new -1000s will seat 239 passengers in four classes, compared to 244 seats on its 777-300ERs. The new aircraft will feature five more business class seats and eight more economy class seats, but a reduction of 16 premium economy and two first class seats.

Next Japan Airlines' first class product on its A350-1000s. Source: Japan Airlines Japan Airlines' business class product on its A350-1000s. Source: Japan Airlines Japan Airlines' premium economy product on its A350-1000s. Source: Japan Airlines Japan Airlines' economy product on its A350-1000s. Source: Japan Airlines 1/4 show caption

JAL has picked Safran to manufacture its premium class seats, while Recaro has been named as its economy class seat supplier. First and business class will feature enclosed private suites, while premium economy seats are fixed back, says JAL.

The airline first disclosed plans to make the A350 its new flagship in May 2021, in a medium-term business update that was released alongside its full-year financial results.

According to Cirium fleets data, the airline has commitments for 13 A350-1000s. JAL also has 16 smaller -900s in service on domestic routes and a further two more examples on order.