Japan Airlines has taken delivery of its first Airbus A350-1000, a type set to become the airline’s new flagship.

JAL took receipt of the new aircraft at Airbus’s factory in Toulouse, France, says the airframer.

The jet has four classes, with six suites in first class, 54 in business, 24 in premium economy, and 155 in economy.

“JAL’s A350-1000 cabin has been designed to make passengers immerse in the elegance of Japanese aesthetics and tranquillity,” says Airbus.

“Meanwhile, a serene ambiance highlights the beauty of Japan. The cabin’s stylish interior is tailored to a high quality, high comfort passenger experience which echoes JAL’s renowned service.”

Cirium fleets data suggests that the aircraft’s 239 seats means that JAL’s A350-1000s have the lowest seat density among in-service -1000s. It is also the only operator to configure the -1000 with a first class product.

The carrier with the next lowest -1000 seat count is Qatar Airways, which equips its examples with 327 seats across two class, with 46 seats in business and 281 in economy. A350-100s in service with British Airways have 331 seats, while those in service with Cathay Pacific have 334.

The highest density A350-1000s are in service with French bee, with 480 seats, with 40 in premium economy and 440 in economy.

JAL recently said that New York JFK will be the first destination for the A350-1000, with services to start on 24 January 2024. JAL expects its second -1000 before the end of its 2023 financial year on 31 March 2024.

JAL has total orders for 13 A350-1000s, which are to replace its 13 Boeing 777-300ERs.