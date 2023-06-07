The first Airbus A321P2F earmarked for a Japan Airlines (JAL) cargo partnership is undergoing conversion work in Singapore.

The aircraft (MSN4173) is being converted at ST Engineering Aerospace in Singapore, under the management of the MRO firm’s EFW joint venture with Airbus, says JAL.

In January 2022, JAL entered a partnership with Japanese logistics company Yamato Holdings to operate domestic cargo flights with converted A321s from 2024.

JAL says that conversion work on the aircraft started on 8 May, and should be completed by mid-September. Cargo services will commence by April 2024 on domestic routes in Japan.

Crew training will commence in November.

Cirium fleets data indicates that the aircraft served with Qatar Airways from 2010 until 2022, when it was placed in storage. The year 2022 also saw the manager change from Standard Chartered Aviation to Fuyo General Lease Company.

Cirium suggests that when it returns to service it will do so as part of its Spring Airlines Japan unit, in which it owns 60%.

The aircraft is powered by two IAE V2500 engines.