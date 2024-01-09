Singapore-based Jetstar Asia has appointed John Simeone as its new CEO, replacing outgoing chief Barathan Pasupathi, who steps down after 12 years at the helm.

Simeone, who assumes his new role at the low-cost carrier on 1 March, is currently senior vice president for Asia with parent carrier Qantas and is based in Singapore.

Simeone is a Qantas veteran, having joined the Australian carrier in 1997, according to his Linkedin profile. His career spans departments such as network planning, sales, as well as revenue management.

Jetstar Asia chairman Dennis Choo says Simeone joins with “deep knowledge of the Singapore and Asian aviation markets”.

Choo adds: “John’s appointment provides continuity to the business and strong leadership to Jetstar Asia as we continue an exciting chapter of growth at the airline.”

Outgoing CEO Pasupathi will be leaving the airline to pursue “other opportunities”, says Jetstar Asia.

The carrier recently ramped up its network after three years of the pandemic, resuming flights to Mainland China and Okinawa in Japan.

According to Cirium fleets data, Jetstar Asia has an in-service fleet of eight Airbus A320s.