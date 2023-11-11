Jetstar unveiled a multi-million-dollar cabin product upgrade on its Boeing 787-8 fleet, as it hints at expanding operations to South Asia and Africa.

The low-cost arm of Australia’s Qantas says the upgrade will see new economy and business class seats – both to be manufactured by seat-maker Recaro – as well as onboard wi-fi connectivity and a dedicated crew rest area.

The first aircraft with the new cabin products will enter service in late-2025, and retrofit works will be carried during scheduled heavy maintenance.

Jetstar will also more than double the number of business class seats on its 787s – from the current 21 seats to 44. The airline says the move is “in response to growing customer demand for more choice and extra comfort when flying long-haul”.

As a result, the total seat count on Jetstar’s 787s will now be 325, 10 fewer seats than the current configuration. The new Recaro seats in both classes will feature seat-back device holders, as well as power outlets.

The addition of a crew rest area on the aircraft “[unlocks] the possibility of exciting new destinations like Sri Lanka and India”, says airline chief Stephanie Tully.

Jetstar stresses that it has not made a decision on what new destinations it would deploy the type on.

Adds Tully: “This multi-million-dollar fleet revamp will allow us to offer our customers more choice, comfort and amenities when flying longer distances internationally.”

According to Cirium fleets data, Jetstar has an in-service fleet of 11 787s, which are all powered by GEnx-1B engines. The aircraft, which operate medium- to long-haul flights to cities such as Tokyo, Seoul, Bangkok and Honolulu, are between eight and 10 years old.