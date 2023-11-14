Kazakhstan carrier SCAT Airlines has placed a follow-on order for seven Boeing 737 Max 8s.

The order, which was previously attributed to an unidentified customer in Boeing’s official backlog figures, will add to SCAT existing fleet of three Max 8s and five Max 9s.

The airline plans to use the additional aircraft, which are powered by CFM International Leap-1B engines, to open new routes to Europe.

SCAT Airlines president Vladimir Denissov says: “Replenishing the fleet with seven more [Max 8s] will increase the airline’s carrying capacity.

“It will also positively affect the timely execution of flight schedules. The company will get an opportunity to expand its route network and offer passengers even more travel destinations.”