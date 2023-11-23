Kenya Airways is introducing a pair of Boeing 737-800 converted freighters in order to expand its cargo capacity.

The flag-carrier says the freighters will contribute to its “diversification strategy” and address a “growing demand” for cargo carriage in the region.

Kenya Airways currently operates a pair of older 737-300 freighters. It indicated that it was launching 737-800F operations during a logistics event in Nairobi this week, and says a second aircraft is due to enter service in February next year.

“With the addition of this [new] freighter, Kenya Airways will now offer increased cargo capacity to existing routes as well as new cargo destinations,” says chief executive Allan Kilavuka.

He says there is a need for African entities to invest in sustainable freight operations – including air cargo – to advance socio-economic development.

Kilavuka states that the carrier will use the 737s on routes to Dubai World Central – the location of the city’s Al Maktoum airport – as well as Sharjah, plus the Saudi Arabian cities of Riyadh and Jeddah.

He also identifies destinations including Mumbai and the African cities of Lagos, Dakar, N’Djamena, Mogadishu, Freetown and Monrovia.

Kenya Airways already operates the passenger version of the 737-800.