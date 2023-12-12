Netherlands carrier KLM will promote Bas Brouns to chief financial officer and managing director in April in succession to Erik Swelheim.

Swelheim will step down at the end of his current term on 24 April after 12 years in the role.

Brouns is currently senior vice-president, corporate controller at KLM. He has worked at the Dutch carrier for almost 27 years.

KLM chief executive Marjan Rintel says: ”As CFO, Erik played a critical role on our executive committee facing numerous major developments that affected KLM and aviation in general, with the Covid crisis being perhaps the most far-reaching. KLM is back on its feet, thanks in part to Erik’s hard work and dedication.

”In Bas, we have found a worthy successor. I look forward to working with him and the broad knowledge and experience of KLM that he brings.”