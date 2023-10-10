Dutch flag carrier KLM has become the latest blue-chip airline to join Heart Aerospace’s industry advisory board.

Comprising airlines, governments, airports and lessors, the advisory panel provides input on the design, development and commercialisation of Heart’s hybrid-electric ES-30 regional aircraft.

“In Heart Aerospace we have found a great partner who is – just like us – willing to pull out all the stops to achieve maximum results. The sooner we start, the sooner we will get there,” says Maarten Stienen, chief operating officer at KLM.

Launched in September 2022, the advisory board initially comprised 21 partners, including Air Canada, Air New Zealand, Braathens Regional Airlines, SAS and United Airlines, among others.

The most recent addition was the government of Aland – an autonomous part of Finland – which joined the board in September this year, becoming the first administration to do so.

Heart has accumulated 250 firm orders for the ES-30, plus options and purchase rights for another 120 units. A further 91 aircraft are covered by letters of intent. Service entry is pegged for 2028.