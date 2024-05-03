Malaysia’s transport minister expects jet operations to resume at Kuala Lumpur’s Subang airport possibly in the third quarter of 2024.

“Jet operations will start as soon as this year, probably in the third quarter…we are doing some renovation right now,” says transport minister Anthony Loke.

“There are some adjustments in terms of the terminal that are undertaken by [Malaysia Airports].”

The existing SkyPark terminal, a sleepy facility that lacks aerobridges, will be replaced in three years. For now, the main carrier operating from the airport is FireFly, which uses Subang to operate ATR services to local destinations and Singapore’s Seletar airport.

Lion Group carrier Batik Air Malaysia (formerly Malindo) used to operate ATRs from Subang but has phased these out of service. Cirium fleets data shows that the carrier has five ATR 72-600s in storage.

Loke made the remarks during a media briefing with journalists for the opening of ExecuJet’s new business jet MRO hangar at Subang.

Loke adds that the more investments are planned for Subang, with the aim of creating an aerospace ecosystem that supports aviation in the region and provides skilled work for Malaysians.

Until the opening of Kuala Lumpur International Airport in 1998, Subang served as KL’s main airport. For over two decades the airport has been mainly focused on MRO activities, with companies such as Airod, Airbus Helicopters, ExecuJet, Sapura Aerospace and others present at the location.

Prospects for the airport changed in February 2023 when Loke announced the Subang Airport Regeneration Plan, which aspires to a “complete aviation ecosystem” comprising general business aircraft operations, aerospace activities such as MRO, and a city airport with regional commercial flights.

The airport is attractive to passengers because it is located closer to the city than KLIA. Moreover, an existing rail line between Subang and KL’s city centre will be activated when the new terminal stars operations.

In February 2023, following the news that Subang would be redeveloped, Tony Fernandes, then chief of AirAsia Aviation parent Capital A, said that AirAsia had applied to operate 10 aircraft from Subang.

“A big city like Kuala Lumpur should have two airports, and they should be priced differently,” said Fernandes.

AirAsia began operations in 2001 out of Subang, but later moved to Kuala Lumpur international airport (KLIA).