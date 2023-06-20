Lessor Azorra has been named as the previously undisclosed customer for 15 Embraer E195-E2s.

The unattributed order for the Pratt & Whitney PW1900G-powered jets was announced in January 2023, Embraer said at Paris air show on 20 June.

Azorra has been at the centre of several E-Jet E2 deals in recent months, covering six of the eight E2s ordered by Royal Jordanian, an order for nine E190-E2s from Scoot and a commitment for 10 E195-E2s from SKS Airways.

“Based on our success in placing the E2, we are pleased to increase our firm commitment with Embraer from 20 to 35 aircraft,” says Ron Baur, president of Azorra.