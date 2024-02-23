Scottish regional carrier Loganair has appointed Luke Farajallah as its new chief executive following the recent departure of Jonathan Hinkles.

Hinkles stepped down from his position in late January after more than seven years with the airline.

“We are pleased to welcome Luke Farajallah to Loganair as our new chief executive officer,” says Loganair executive chairman Peter Simpson. “His commitment to operational excellence and resilience aligns perfectly with our mission to continually improve the services we offer to our valued customers.”

Farajallah’s experience includes 17 years at British Airways through to 2004, spending his final year as senior manager of the airline’s operations at Heathrow airport. He spent nearly three years as chief operating officer at Wizz Air through to 2009, and went on to hold the same role at now-defunct carriers Spanair and Flybe, among other positions.

He most recently spent almost four years as chief executive of UK-based support services provider Specialist Aviation, leaving that role in December 2023.

“I feel a great sense of responsibility to ensure Loganair continues its proud tradition of being present in key regional areas and connecting people from some of the most remote areas of the UK,” Farajallah says. “I am grateful to the board for entrusting me to lead this exceptional airline and its loyal workforce into the future.’’

Farajallah is due to take up his new role on 4 March.