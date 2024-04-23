New Lufthansa Group operator, Lufthansa City Airlines, will begin ticket sales tomorrow ahead of its operational launch on 26 June.

Lufthansa City Airlines will begin services on the Munich-Birmingham route, one of three international destinations it revealed in February. It will also serve Bordeaux and Manchester from Munich, as well as operating several German domestic routes.

The carrier was established in 2022 and received its air operator certificate in June 2023. It will operate from Lufthansa’s Frankfurt and Munich hubs, alongside regional unit Lufthansa CityLine. The latter has scope clause restrictions entering force in the coming year which will limit the size of aircraft the regional carrier can operator.

Lufthansa City Airlines took delivery of its first aircraft, an Airbus A319, in January, part of a fleet of the variant it is operating before newly ordered aircraft arrive.

Lufthansa City Airlines managing director, operations, Jens Fehlinger, says: ”Lufthansa City Airlines is contributing to the future viability of the hubs in Munich and Frankfurt. We are looking forward to new modern Airbus A220 and A320neo deliveries in the coming years.”

In December Lufthansa ordered 40 Airbus A220-300s for Lufthansa City Airlines, part of a wider deal covering up to 200 narrowbodies also including A320neos and Boeing 737 Max jets. Lufthansa has not previously indicated Lufthansa City Airlines would operate A320neos.

”For our guests and employees, we are driving forward our renewal and thus strengthening Lufthansa’s planned growth in long-haul traffic,” says Fehlinger.