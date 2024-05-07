Lufthansa Group has named Till Streichert, chief financial officer of technology firm Amadeus, as its new finance head in succession to Remco Steenbergen.

The latter, who has served as Lufthansa Group CFO since 2021, will step down from the role later this month as part of a wider management restructuring.

Streichert will take up his new role from 15 September and has been appointed on a three-year term. He previously held senior roles at telecoms firms Vodafone and Deutsche Telekom, as well as Boston Consulting.

“In Till Streichert we are securing a reputed and internationally experienced financial specialist to serve as the new CFO of the Lufthansa Group,” says Lufthansa board chairman Karl-Ludwig Kley.

“Given the continuing challenges posed by the competitive environment worldwide, having a CFO like Till Streichert who is extensively experienced in the capital markets is of vital importance to the Lufthansa Group.”