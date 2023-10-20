Athens-based carrier Lumiwings has added an Embraer 195 to its fleet through lessor Azorra.

The General Electric CF34-powered E195 is a 13-year-old example that was previously operated by Brazilian carrier Azul.

Azorra suggests the twinjet has been leased by Lumiwings – which offers scheduled, charter and ACMI services – for expansion purposes.

The US-based lessor describes the E195 as “an efficient and flexible crossover jet platform”.

Alongside the E195, Lumiwings lists its fleet as including a Boeing 737-300 and a 737-700.

Despite being based in Greece, the airline’s operations are focused in Italy.

Azorra has been notably active in the post-pandemic period when it comes to Embraer jets. Named as the customer behind an order for 15 E195-E2s at this year’s Paris air show as it grows its portfolio, the lessor has announced lease deals with a diverse range of carriers for Embraer types in recent months, including Madagascar Airlines, Royal Jordanian, SAS, Scoot and SKS Airways.