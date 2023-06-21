Luxembourg’s flag-carrier Luxair ordered four Boeing 737 Max 7 twinjets at the Paris air show on 21 June, becoming the European launch customer for the variant.

The deal brings Luxair’s firm commitments for the CFM International Leap-1B-powered narrowbody family to eight, after it ordered four Max 8s earlier this year.

Boeing notes that Luxair is also leasing two Max 8s from this summer, to bridge the gap before it receives its first example of the variant from its orderbook, which is expected in 2026.

A timeline for the Max 7 deliveries was note disclosed, but Boeing said recently that it expects the variant to be certificated this year, after delays relating to high-profile quality and production issues with the programme.

Luxair currently operates a fleet of 19 aircraft, split between 737NGs and De Havilland Canada Dash 8-400s.