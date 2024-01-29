Malaysia Airlines is set to take delivery of its first Airbus A330neo this year, as it reveals new cabin products for the type, and confirms a widebody cabin refurbishment programme.

The airline says the first A330neo will arrive in the third quarter, with another three more to be delivered by the end of this year.

Revealing its fleet plans for 2024, airline parent Malaysia Aviation Group says eight Boeing 737 Max 8s will be delivered through the year “to support its network growth requirements”.

Malaysia Airlines has 20 A330neos on order, all of which will replace its existing fleet of A330ceos. The airline in 2022 confirmed the acquisition of the new widebodies through a mix of direct leases and sale-and-leaseback transactions with lessor Avolon.

The A330neos will be configured with 297 seats in two classes. Malaysia Airlines has selected Collins Aerospace’s newly-designed Elevation suite for its business class cabin product.

“With a 1-2-1 configuration, the…seats will be a first for the group, featuring an all-suite cabin with individual privacy doors which prioritises cabin comfort and practicality,” the group adds.

Malaysia Airlines will also roll out a cabin retrofit for its fleet of sixA350s from 2026 “to ensure consistent cabin standardisation and premium experiences” across its widebody fleet.

Malaysia Aviation Group managing director Izham Ismail says the new A330neos are “not just about increasing our inventory in numbers but also introducing the first-of-its-kind cabin class, new seats and experiences that prioritises customer safety, comfort and overall satisfaction”.

Izham adds: “We will continue to channel our investments into endeavours that strategically align with the key pillars driving our customer value proposition, namely cabin comfort, in-flight dining, and service delivery of our esteemed cabin crew.”