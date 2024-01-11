Indian Ocean region carrier Maldivian is looking to obtain a Boeing 787-8 to expand its network, just days after indicating plans to acquire an Airbus A330-200.

The airline is aiming to branch into long-haul services and the latest request for proposals, issued by Island Aviation Services, centres on dry-leasing a 787 from the second quarter of this year.

Maldivian is seeking a two-class aircraft with at least 270 seats, including 15-20 in the business cabin.

Its preference is for a General Electric GEnx-powered airframe – although it will consider one fitted with Rolls-Royce Trent 1000 engines – with a maximum take-off weight of 227t.

The airline says it wants to develop a nonstop long-haul network from Male.

“Making Maldives accessible through Maldivian is one of [our] strategic objectives,” it states, adding that it would dry-lease the aircraft for six years.