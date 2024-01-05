Indian Ocean operator Maldivian is seeking an Airbus A330-200, and has formally requested proposals for a dry-lease.

Maldivian’s fleet of 22 aircraft primarily comprises turboprops – a mix of ATR 42s and 72s, and De Havilland Dash 8s – but it includes an Airbus A320, according to the proposal issued by Island Aviation Services.

It states that Maldivian is “looking to further increase its international presence” through the introduction of long-haul routes.

The airline is looking to obtain an A330 to operate nonstop flights from Male’s Velana airport.

Its proposal lists a preference for Rolls-Royce Trent 700 or General Electric CF6 engines, and a maximum take-off weight of 230t or more, with 180min extended twin-engined operation capability.

The carrier adds that the interior configuration should comprise at least 275 seats in two classes, with a minimum of 20 business seats, and feature an in-flight entertainment system.

It also says the aircraft should be delivered from a C-check and preference will be given to lessors committing to providing spare or replacement engines at no additional cost.

Maldivian aims to take delivery of the twinjet in the second quarter of this year, under a preferred five-year lease period.

The lessor, it adds, should provide a training and support package for seven crew sets, including pilot and cabin crew instruction courses.

Interested parties have been given a deadline of 18 January to submit expressions of interest, and to send proposals – which must remain valid for at least five months – by 22 January.

Island Aviation Services intends to complete the evaluation and notify the successful bidder by 10 February.