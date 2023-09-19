Maldives flag carrier Maldivian has placed a firm order for two ATR 42-600s as it continues to replace older turboprops in its fleet.

The regional carrier had signalled its intent to take a pair of the Pratt & Whitney Canada PW127XT-powered aircraft in July, when it issued a request for proposals for their financing through parent Island Aviation Services.

Deliveries are set for the fourth quarter of this year and the first quarter of 2025.

Maldivian took delivery of its first ATR turboprop, a 72-600, in December 2022. Deliveries from that order have since been completed with the addition of another 72-600 and a single 42-600.

In an otherwise ageing fleet of around 20 aircraft, the carrier also operates one Airbus A320, plus De Havilland Canada Dash 8s and Twin Otters.

Maldivian says the new turboprops will operate from Male’s Velana airport.