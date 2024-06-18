Norse Atlantic Airways is to base an aircraft at Milan Malpensa for the winter season under an agreement with Italian leisure airline Neos.

The Scandinavian carrier operates a fleet of Boeing 787 twinjets.

Norse says it will station the aircraft at Milan from 18 December until the beginning of April next year.

It will serve long-haul routes to destinations including Zanzibar, Mombasa, Dubai, the Caribbean and Madagascar.

Neos says the additional aircraft will provide ”operational stability” for the fleet.

Norse Atlantic chief Bjorn Tore Larsen adds that the pact covers a ”substantial number” of flying hours over the winter.