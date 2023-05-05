Oneworld chief executive Rob Gurney is to step down from his role at the helm of the alliance’s central management team this summer.

Former Emirates executive Gurney has led Oneworld since 2016 and will leave the role at the start of July.

Oneworld chairman and Qatar Airways chief executive Akbar Al Baker says: ”We are grateful to Rob for his leadership in navigating Oneworld through the challenges of the past six years.”

During Gurney’s term, Oneworld added Royal Air Maroc and Alaska Airlines as new members, while plans for Oman Air to join the group were announced last year.