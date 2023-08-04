Philippine Airlines has appointed Anna Isabel Bengzon as its new chief financial officer.

In a brief statement, the airline’s parent PAL Holdings says its board of directors confirmed Bengzon’s appointment. No further details were disclosed.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Bengzon was formerly the deputy finance chief of Philippines energy company Global Business Power, and was the chief financial officer of logistics firm Metropac Movers and several media companies.

She graduated from the De La Salle University in the Philippines, majoring in finance.

Her appointment is the second major executive appointment in the airline since it completed business restructuring more than a year ago.

In 2022, PAL Holdings appointed - and later confirmed - Captain Stanley Ng as the airline’s new president and operations chief.